Acrow Named Exporter of the Year at New Jersey International Trade Awards

Award recognizes Acrow’s continued growth in international markets

Acrow’s CEO, Bill Killeen, accepts NJITA Export Award (Image Credit – Chris Krusberg)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce it was named Exporter of the Year at the New Jersey International Trade Awards (NJITA) ceremony on May 17 at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ. The awards honor excellence by New Jersey companies that have worked diligently to expand their exporting efforts, thus contributing to job creation and enhancing the state’s economic landscape.

The NJITA is a program of the New Jersey District Export Council (NJDEC). Regional District Export Councils (DECs) are organizations of leaders from the local business community, appointed by a U.S. Secretary of Commerce, whose knowledge of international business provides a source of professional advice for local firms. Closely affiliated with the Commerce Department’s Export Assistance Centers, the 61 DECs throughout the country support the U.S. Government’s export promotion efforts.

“We are delighted to be recognized by NJDEC for our continuing work in international markets,” said Mark Joosten, President and COO of the Acrow Group. “Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries since 1951, and our bridge solutions are now found in more than 150 countries across the globe. Our success in exporting not only supports jobs here in the United States, but also helps the communities we serve globally to access opportunity and expand prosperity through high-quality, sustainable bridge infrastructure.”

Added William Killeen, CEO of the Acrow Group, “Whether navigating urban highways, rural roads, or emergency conditions, people depend on safe, reliable passage in pursuit of education, healthcare and economic prosperity wherever in the world they live. Our mission to build bridges, connect people and leave positive legacies in local communities will continue to evolve in response to the needs of government agencies and contractors worldwide, and this award commemorates our achievement to date in pursuit of that aim.”

About Acrow
Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:
Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165
tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2084f134-eaaa-4784-a46a-403be3282b8a

