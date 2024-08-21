Ace broadcaster Eugenia Abu tasks journalists on speed, accuracy



Mrs Eugenia Abu, ace broadcaster and retired Executive Director with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), has challenged journalists to always strike a balance between speed and accuracy in the handling of their reports.

Abu gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing members of the Editorial Department of the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

According to her, journalism has the potential to take its practitioners to the greatest possible heights.

‘Journalism yesterday was about fact checking, today it is about speed. Thus, in new journalism, there is need to always balance speed and accuracy. This is very important.

‘When you do your job professionally, you would be respected. The most important thing in life is for you to do your job well, focus on the craft and be obedient to your superiors.

‘As a journalist, ensure you always learn from your superiors. It should not be all about money.

‘The good works and contacts you have today will be tomorrow’s currency. Don’t be a begging journalist; d

on’t be someone who begs and demands for money. That will be shameful,” Abu stressed.

She added that a professional journalist that knows his or her onions and carry out assigned jobs diligently, would have many doors open, using herself as a living testimony.

Abu admonished journalists working in reputable media organisations to protect and respect their brands, declaring that a journalist has no moral right to insult his employer or brand.

She reiterated that journalism has the potential to grow a journalist into other bigger things.

‘Whatever work they give you to do as a journalist, do it well. Make use of the opportunity you have, save monies to enable you participate in conferences, both at home and abroad.

‘Don’t make your organisation the only place you know; explore other opportunities aside your place of work,” she advised.

The broadcaster narrated how she started her journey from NYSC at OGTV in Ogun State to Benue State Ministry of Information from where she hoped into NTA.

‘I am now a co

nsultant and director in boards of different organisations, including Trust TV, Savanna Centre and many others.

The Editor-in-Chief of NAN, Mr Ephraims Sheyin, in his response, appreciated Abu for sharing her experiences with members of staff of the department.

Similarly, some staffers of the Agency commended Abu, describing her as a role model and the reason they ventured into journalism.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria