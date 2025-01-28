Access to Affordable Energy for 300 Million Africans by 2030 Achievable – Presidential Aide



Dar es Salaam: Mr. Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Public Communication, asserts that the ambitious plan to provide affordable energy access to 300 million Africans by 2030 is feasible. Speaking with State House correspondents during the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Dare emphasized the potential of various energy sources, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen, alongside Africa’s significant gas deposits, to achieve this goal.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the World Bank and the African Development Bank (ADB) are key supporters of the Mission 300 initiative, contributing to projects like the G5 Sahel Solar Power project with funding of up to 10 billion dollars. These efforts are crucial in realizing the target of providing affordable energy to 300 million people across the continent within the next seven years.





Dare acknowledged the challenge of the five-year timeline but expressed optimism that initiating and accelerating efforts can lead to successful outcomes. Highlighting Nigeria’s role, he mentioned the Siemens project, which aims to enhance energy capacity from 5,000 megawatts, showcasing President Tinubu’s commitment to advancing energy initiatives.





The presidential aide also mentioned Nigeria’s dynamic compact initiative as part of the Mission 300 agenda, underscoring the need for international funding and support. He outlined that part of the funding strategy includes grants, soft loans with low interest rates, and capacity building efforts, which are vital for the successful execution of the plan.





Dare stressed the importance of expertise and training in achieving energy goals, noting the critical role of affordability, accessibility, and sustainability in energy provision across Africa. These principles align with President Tinubu’s energy policy, highlighting the country’s focus on developing a robust and sustainable energy sector.

