

Aba: Some football supporters in Aba have lauded the Flying Eagles of Nigeria’s 1-0 win against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia and called for injection of creative midfielders into the team.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Auwal Ibrahim’s goal in the 38th minute separated the two teams in the ongoing under-20 AFCON match played inside 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt.





Some supporters, who spoke to NAN, lauded the team and observed that the team still needs improvement in some departments. Emeka Maduakolam urged the technical crew to work more on the defence, noting that the department was frequently exposed in the match against Tunisia. He emphasized that the defensive frailty, if not addressed, could cost Nigeria dearly against more clinical opposition as future matches demand better tactical awareness.





Ikechukwu Uche highlighted that Nigeria’s wing play lacks penetration and urgency because the wingers were unable to stretch the Tunisian defence or deliver dangerous balls into the box consistently. Uche called for pacy and technically gifted wide players who can beat defenders, create space in tight situations, and inject youthful speed and flair on the flanks.





Mary Udoka observed that Nigeria’s transitions were slowed down by excessive touches and indecision from the players. She urged the team to adopt a more direct and quick transition style, recommending that the Flying Eagles must reduce time on the ball and increase forward momentum.





Celestine Maduka called for more creativity in the midfield, noting that the midfielders struggled to assert control or effectively distribute the ball. Maduka pointed out that the lack of fluidity limited the Flying Eagles’ attacking chances and isolated the forwards, advocating for more imaginative and dynamic midfielders capable of quick passes and vision.





NAN reports that the Eagles are the most successful Youth team in Africa, having won the title a record seven times in 1983, 1985, 1987, and 1989 (four times consecutively), 2005, 2011, and 2015.

