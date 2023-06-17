96,000 people benefit from Seplat/NNPCL EandP eye care programme in Edo, Delta

The Management of Seplat Energy JV, in partnership with the NNPCL EandP, on Friday said no fewer than 96,000 people have in the last 12 years benefitted from its eye care programme in Edo and Delta communities.

The Director of External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr Chioma Afe, made this known during the flag off of the company’s 2023 eye care programme, tagged EYE CAN SEE in Benin.

Afe noted that the EYE CAN SEE programme was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to its host communities in Edo and Delta states, adding that it would run for one month in 13 different locations across 90 communities.

She also disclosed that the company, through the programme, had given out about 45,000 glasses to people with eye problems, adding that a total of 4,218 eye surgeries have also been performed.

“Yesterday, we were able to perform eye surgery for 21 patients and another 35 people have been scheduled for surgery in about a day or two.

“The programme is designed to provide eye care, visual and surgical treatment for cataract and other eye problems among members of our host communities in Edo and Delta.

“Beyond the eye surgery and treatment, we also carry out lectures to ensure total wellbeing of our host community members in line with the sustainable development goal three (SDG3) which is good health and wellbeing.

“When our doctors screen, we find out that there are underlying conditions like hypertension, and diabetes and we take time to educate them on how to manage their health.

“The EYE CAN SEE programme is a platform where we manage and refer patients living with hypertension and diabetes. These are underlying conditions that lead to eye problems.

“The programme seeks to provide free optical treatment to all ages and gender, including free reading glasses and treatment of all eye diseases we observe in a patient,” Afe said.

Also speaking, the Director of New Energy, Seplat, Mr Effiong Okon, said Seplat Energy JV has made a difference in the lives of its host communities.

“In last 12 years, we have been in business. The company has never been invaded or shut down by any community where we operate. This is because of the good relationship that exists between Seplat and its host communities.

According to him, “the programme is one of our investments in health sectors of the two states and Seplat is

committed to sustaining the programme to ensure the wellbeing of our host communities.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NNPC EandP, Ali Zarah, thanked members of its host communities for their support over the years and pledged undiminished collaboration towards human and capital development in Edo.

Zarah, represented by Mrs Emily Ajakaye, Deputy Manager, Community Relations, NNPC EandP, said “it is our pleasure as an organization in partnership with SEPLAT to roll out the “EYE CAN SEE” optical care programme for our communities.

“This programme is designed to provide free Eye Care, Visual aid and Surgical treatment for Cataract, Glaucoma and other eye diseases within the NNPC EandP Limited/SEPLAT operational communities.

“We have partnered with highly reputable medical practitioners, who have proven themselves in the field of optical care to deploy this programme over the years,” Zarah said.

According to him, “today marks the kick-off of the programme for the year which will be extended to our host communities.”

The Oba of Benin, Oba Eware II, represented by Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, thanked the management of Seplat Energy JV and the NNPC EandP on behalf of all the communities for the kind gesture.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria