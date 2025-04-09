

Lagos: No fewer than 3,000 residents of Lagos State, particularly in the Ikate community, benefitted from a free medical mission in the area. The mission was organized by the Association of Nigerian Physicians in America (ANPA) and the Oba Saheed Elegushi Foundation. It offered checkups for diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, various types of cancer, and gynecological issues.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the mission also provided services including glaucoma and cataract surgeries, hernia and gallbladder surgeries, and training for medical personnel to enhance their skills. Dr. Lanre Jimoh, the National Treasurer of ANPA, stated that the mission aimed to establish a multi-specialty hospital focused on prevention, treatment, and training for medical personnel, ensuring continued patient care after the program.





Jimoh noted that though ANPA conducts missions in Nigeria annually, this particular event was significant as it celebrated the association’s 30th Anniversary. He highlighted the importance of partnerships for continuity and the role of technology in facilitating follow-ups virtually. During the mission, about 65 glaucoma surgeries and 200 cataract surgeries were performed, with plans to establish a permanent presence in Nigeria.





The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, mentioned that the mission, which took nearly nine months to plan, is one of the first of its kind outside the United States. A medical team from Andorra was on site conducting surgeries, training sessions, and transferring medical expertise to local practitioners. Abayomi emphasized the growing readiness of Lagos for a significant influx of medical professionals.





The Traditional Ruler of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, stressed the importance of health and encouraged residents to take advantage of the free medical mission. Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), acknowledged the constant and impactful nature of ANPA’s medical missions, envisioning an end to medical tourism out of Nigeria.





Dr. Funmi Ige, President of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Lagos State branch, educated women on breast and cervical cancer, emphasizing the importance of regular screenings. She informed them of the signs to watch for, such as post-menopausal bleeding and bleeding after intercourse or between menstruations.





Mrs. Enitan Ipade, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to receive free medical treatment, including a dental check-up and medications. She commended ANPA and the Elegushi Foundation and encouraged Nigerians to prioritize their health.





The News Agency of Nigeria reports that approximately 137 registered and vetted providers, including doctors, surgeons, and anesthesiologists, comprised the medical team from ANPA. Support was also provided by groups such as the MWAN Lagos branch, Rotary Club, and the Taiwanese Medical Association.

