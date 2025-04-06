

Awka: No fewer than 3,000 Anglican faithful gathered in a prayer convention to pray for the restoration of Nigerian socioeconomic growth and development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Diocesan Lenten Prayer Convention was the annual prayer convention of the Anglican Diocese of Awka.





Declaring the prayer convention open in Awka, the Archbishop of the Anglican Archdiocese of Awka, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, expressed his belief that with fervent prayers, Nigeria’s lost glory could be recovered, enabling citizens to enjoy a robust economy. Ibezim, who is the convener, urged the faithful never to relent in praying and presenting their needs before the Almighty God. He emphasized that with God, nothing is impossible and encouraged a positive attitude towards daily activities.





The archbishop advised the faithful to always pray for their leaders, whether political, community, or religious, seeking divine directions and progress instead of dwelling on criticism of government policies. In his homily titled “Total Restoration,” the guest preacher, Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Jalingo, Rt. Rev. Nedison Foreman, highlighted that prayer is key to great hope and the restoration of lost economic and social glory.





Foreman defined restoration as a return or regain of that which was misused or destroyed through unlawful and unpatriotic attitudes or activities that may have robbed society or individuals of their wealth. He assured the faithful that a positive attitude change towards public and private living would enhance restoration in all facets of life. Foreman disclosed four levels of restoration: singular, double, seven-fold, and total restoration, emphasizing that the secret of true restoration is prayer and true repentance.





The Priest in-charge of the Church of the Pentecost, Awka, Ven. Prince Oranye, encouraged the faithful to support evangelism to sustain their spiritual base. Dr. Chioma Ibezim, President of the Mother’s Union and wife of the Archbishop, urged women to be more prayerful to cope with the negative trends in society. Mrs. Ibezim called on mothers to pray and stand in the gap for the Church, their families, and society at large, asserting that “God answers prayers of women.”





Mrs. Chioma Okeke, a participant at the prayer convention, shared that she looks forward to the yearly event as it helps build her spiritual base and brings her peace of mind. NAN reports that the 2025 Diocesan Lenten Prayer Convention featured testimonies, praise worship, and thanksgiving.

