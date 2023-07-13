3 killed in road accident in Ambriz

Three people were killed in a car accident on Thursday dawn in the municipality of Ambriz, northern province of Bengo.

The accident, occurred on road section of Kinzove in the commune of Onzo, happened after a speeding Kamaz truck collided with a Toyota Carina E, over alleged loss of control by the driver.

The police blamed the irregular overtaking, excessive speed and non-respect of the highway code for the causes of the accident.

The truck driver escaped the accident unscathed and is on the run.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)