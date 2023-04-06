2023 presidential poll not religious war, says Archbishop Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Arch-Dioceses, His Grace Ignatius Kaigama, says those who saw the recent presidential elections as a referendum between Christians and Muslims or the North and the South have badly missed the point.

Kaigama made this known while delivering a sermon at the 2023 Chrism Mass celebration on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Chrism Mass is a religious service held in certain Christian denominations, such as Roman Catholicism, Lutheranism, and Anglicanism.

It is usually celebrated each year on ‘Maundy Thursday” or on another day of Holy Week.

”Some of those seeking power in Nigeria are so notoriously narcissistic and myopic.

”They only see the interests of theirs or their narrow political constituencies.

”Such a view is the most divisive understanding of the Nigerian political reality,” he said.

Referring to a bible passage (1 Timothy 3:2), Kaigama said a leader must be sober-minded, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable, able to teach, not a drunkard, not violent but gentle, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money, like Judas who betrayed Jesus.

“We should search our hearts to see our infidelities, falsehoods, hypocrisies, the good intentions betrayed, promises broken and resolutions unfulfilled,” he said

The Archbishop prayed for all priests, political leaders and for all the lovely citizen of Nigeria that they may enjoy peace now and eternal reward after.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria