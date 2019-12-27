2019 in Review: Climate change

Climate shocks and disasters continued to fuel displacement around the globe through 2019, as the humanitarian community struggled to get a grip on soaring needs and response costs.

The number of people needing aid exceeded early forecasts, in a trend driven by conflicts and extreme weather, according to the UN’s emergency aid coordination arm, OCHA.

Climate change is expected to make disasters more unpredictable and more intense, adding to the complexities of existing crises or magnifying hazard risks.

Mozambique, for example, recorded billions of dollars in damages when cyclones Idai and Kenneth pummelled southern Africa in quick succession. Mozambique had never seen two such powerful storms in the same season, and Kenneth hit a part of the country that had never recorded a cyclone since satellite observation began, according to the UN’s meteorological agency, WMO.

The Bahamas is still recovering from September’s Hurricane Dorian, which barged through the Caribbean at an excruciatingly slow pace. Earlier in the year, storm after storm swept through the Pacific Islands: Tonga spent nearly a week on alert mode as four extreme weather systems threatened the country.

And other regions are struggling with extreme floods or drought (or often both). One of South Asia’s worst monsoon seasons in years triggered floods and landslides across the region, while drought has left 45 million people in need of aid in 14 African countries.

While humanitarian needs soar, climate records continue to fall. The WMO reported that greenhouse gas emissions have reached record highs, and 2019’s end will also mark the warmest decade on record.

Facing such ominous signs, December brought more bad news for communities on the front lines of crises. Vulnerable countries were pushing for new disaster damage funding at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid. But the meetings ended with no new financing commitments, claims of wealthier nations employing bullying and tricks, and deferrals on other key issues.

Source: The New Humanitatian