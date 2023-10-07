1º de Agosto raise African handball trophy

The 1º de Agosto senior women’s handball team won this Saturday, in Brazaville, the African champion clubs cup title, after victory over Petro de Luanda, also from Angola, by 28-26.

In the challenge, which has become routine in recent years between these two Angolan teams, the “military” (1º de Agosto, defending champions)) charted the path to victory in the first half, by making fewer mistakes in defense and making more shots in finishing attack moves.

More experienced and calm in their approach to the game, the 1º de Agosto squad went to the half-time break with a comfortable 16-11 lead.

In the second half, Petro de Luanda still tried to reverse the unfavourable situation, but the opponent managed to hold on to the advantage and the consequent triumph, despite it being by minimal numbers.

This is the 8th trophy for the “red and black”, being the second most titled team on the continent, after Petro de Luanda, with 19 titles.

The first Angolan team to win this competition was Ferroportuario, in 1987.

The men’s event, in which Angola was not present, was won by Al Ahly from Egypt, who defeated JSK from Congo in the final, by 37-23.

Source: Angola Press News Agency