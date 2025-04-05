

Awka: Only 142 out of 744 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria have been certified as open defecation free by the Federal Government. This announcement was made during the Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign Conference held in Awka.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Chizoma Opara, the National Coordinator of the conference, disclosed these figures at a sensitisation programme organized by the National Water Resources Building Network, South-East Centre in collaboration with Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet and Environment Development. Opara expressed concern over the persistence of open defecation in Nigeria, attributing it to a lack of commitment by stakeholders and emphasizing the need for grassroots advocacy to enhance sanitation efforts across the country.





Opara highlighted the certification of three LGAs in Anambra state-Anambra East, Aguata, and Nnewi North-as open defecation free, acknowledging the efforts of the Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) program. She called for increased engagement from stakeholders, including religious bodies, traditional rulers, women, youth groups, and private individuals, to combat open defecation nationwide.





The conference underscored the importance of fostering a culture of behavioral change and capacity building among Nigerians. Opara announced plans to develop a new strategy focused on five pillars: funding, creating an enabling environment, environmental awareness campaigns, advocacy, and communication.





Mr. Ike-Obi Ejiofor, the Chairman of the occasion and Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State Water Resources Management Agency, emphasized the event’s role in promoting clean and hygienic environments across the South-East. He noted the participation of five Commissioners of Power and Water Resources from the region, highlighting the conference’s strategic approach.





The Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Ike Chebelu, represented by Prof. Ada Omeyi, reiterated the university’s commitment to maintaining a clean environment and ensuring water availability. The Director-General of the National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna, Mr. Mike Nwode, emphasized the campaign’s alignment with the Federal Government’s Sustainable Development Goals, aiming for universal access to safe water, sanitation, and the elimination of open defecation by 2030.





Prof. Emma Ezenwaji, Director of the National Water Resources Capacity Building Network (NWRCBNet) South-East, urged Nigerian youths to form WASH associations to address sanitation challenges. Mr. Uchenna Obiakor, Coordinator of Youth Wash Initiative Africa, encouraged youth involvement in water, environmental, and hygiene issues as a collective responsibility.





Mr. Francis Ekwempu of the Environment Development Initiative for Africa (EDAI) affirmed that investments in the Clean Nigeria Campaign contribute to improving public health. Dr. Joel Egwuonwu, Traditional Ruler of Umuawuku Community, appealed for government and private sector support to fund sanitation initiatives and prevent diseases linked to poor hygiene.





In his remarks, Mr. Golden Iloh of the Anambra State House of Assembly pledged to introduce legislation on open defecation within three months, citing Anambra State’s commitment to building a livable and sustainable mega city. Mr. Julius Chukwuemeka, Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, represented by Mr. Victor Ezekwo, highlighted the state’s environment-friendly policies and ongoing water supply projects in Nnewi, Awka, and Onitsha as examples of progress.

