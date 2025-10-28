Ambiq Unveils Apollo510 Lite SoCs to Power the Always-On Edge with Dual-Mode Bluetooth Connectivity

New Apollo510 Lite SoC Series delivers breakthrough energy efficiency and AI performance for smarter, longer-lasting connected devices

Ambiq Unveils Apollo510 Lite SoCs to Power the Always-On Edge with Dual-Mode Bluetooth Connectivity Ambiq Unveils Apollo510 Lite SoCs to Power the Always-On Edge with Dual-Mode Bluetooth Connectivity

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambiq Micro, Inc. (“Ambiq”), a leading provider of ultra-low-power semiconductor and AI solutions, today announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip (SoC) Series – the newest member of its Apollo5 family. Designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge, the series delivers advanced AI processing, multi-protocol wireless connectivity, and industry-leading energy efficiency —empowering next-generation devices from wearables and medical devices to industrial IoT sensors and smart buildings.

Transforming What’s Possible at the Edge

“The Apollo510 Lite Series marks an important step forward in Ambiq’s expanding portfolio of ultra-low-power AI solutions, bringing the power of Edge AI to a broader array of devices and uses across wearables, healthcare, industrial, and smart home applications,” said Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. “This milestone underscores our commitment to making intelligence possible everywhere, without compromise on power or performance.”

A Leap Forward in Edge AI Efficiency

Built on Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT®) platform, the Apollo510 Lite Series delivers over 16× faster performance and up to 30× better AI energy efficiency than comparable M4 or M33 solutions. This performance leap enables developers to deploy sophisticated AI workloads—including health analytics, sensor fusion, and voice recognition—while dramatically extending battery life for connected devices.

Apollo510 Lite Series Highlights

High-performance Compute: Up to 250 MHz Arm® Cortex®-M55 Processor with turboSPOT® and Helium technology for efficient AI acceleration.

with and technology for efficient AI acceleration. Dedicated Coprocessor: 48/96 MHz Arm Cortex-M4F Coprocessor for optimized wireless and sensor fusion tasks.

48/96 MHz for optimized wireless and sensor fusion tasks. Expanded Memory: 2 MB RAM and 2 MB non-volatile memory with dedicated instruction/data caches for faster execution.

and with dedicated instruction/data caches for faster execution. Advanced Connectivity: Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.4 with +14 dBm transmit power for robust signal performance. Dual-mode Bluetooth (Classic + LE) for low-power audio and backward compatibility.

Built-in Security: secureSPOT® 3.0 with Arm TrustZone®, secure boot, and authenticated firmware updates for data integrity.

The series is available in three variants:

Apollo510 Lite (no BLE radio), Apollo510B Lite (BLE-enabled), and Apollo510D Lite (dual-mode Bluetooth).

Availability

The Apollo510 Lite Series is available for sampling now, with volume production expected in Q1 2026. Visit the Apollo510 Lite SoC series product page for technical details, development tools, and ordering information.

About Ambiq

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ambiq’s mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. Ambiq enables its customers to deliver AI compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most severe. Ambiq’s technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. Ambiq has powered over 280 million devices to date. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, projections or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in Ambiq’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ambiq undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

PR and Media

Charlene Wan

VP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

Investor Relations

Teneo

Christina Coronios

christina.coronios@teneo.com

+1.212.915.4581

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dde6260-281e-4572-9dcb-27c99f7bd952

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9563235