100 Illegal Miners Arrested in Jos as Authorities Crack Down



Jos: Mr Yabilsu Dogo, Permanent Secretary of the Plateau Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Mineral Development, has announced the arrest of over 100 illegal miners in Jos. Dogo revealed this development during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), emphasizing the collaborative efforts between the ministry and law enforcement to combat illegal mining activities in the region.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dogo highlighted the significant risks posed by illegal mining, which threatens both human settlements and the environment in Plateau. He explained that one of the most immediate dangers is land degradation, as illegal miners frequently dig without regulation, creating deep pits and tunnels that destabilize the soil. This reckless activity has led to increased incidents of land subsidence and sinkholes, endangering infrastructure such as buildings and roads.





Dogo cited an incident from the previous year where a building collapse in Jos was attributed to the compromised integrity of structures due to illegal mining. He warned that such compromised structures are particularly vulnerable during heavy rains or seismic events. Furthermore, he noted the personal risk illegal miners face, as many have been trapped and lost their lives in these hazardous conditions.





The permanent secretary also pointed out the financial implications of illegal mining, stating that it results in significant revenue loss for the government due to unregulated mineral extraction. These lost revenues could otherwise support development projects within the state. In response to these challenges, Dogo announced that the Plateau government has intensified enforcement measures to encourage sustainable mining practices. Additionally, plans are underway to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal mining and to offer alternative livelihoods to those involved in these activities.

