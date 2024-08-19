10 years more life for anyone who reaches the summit of Nahouri peak, according to local belief



Ouagadougou: Reaching the summit of Pic Nahouri, at 447 meters above sea level, offers a fantastic view of the surroundings and the feeling of a sporting challenge met but above all, it improves longevity by 10 more years , according to local beliefs.

The peak of Nahouri or Pic Nahouri, located one kilometer northeast of the village of the same name and 7 kilometers from Pô, the provincial capital, hides mysteries.

If the geological formation of this erect granite massif is not yet well known, its benefits are beyond doubt for the inhabitants of the village.

According to oral tradition, the founding ancestor of the Nahouri village, named Assa, came down from the sky with two older brothers. Having broken his leg, his brothers abandoned him and the peak protected him, healing him from his wounds. This is how he decided to stay here below with the peak and offer him sacrifices in gratitude.

Oral tradition further explains that those who manage to climb to the top of the peak enjoy 10 more years in their liv

es.

She also explains that halfway up the climb there is ‘a chair carved out of the granite’ by hands invisible to the village chief and reserved for the various sacrifices offered to the hill.

The Nahouri peak remains an attractive site which welcomes international athletes and commandos in training. For the 10 years of extra life or for the pleasure of climbing this mythical mountain, there are good reasons to one day climb Pic Nahouri which, from its base to the summit is home to dozens of baobabs, trees known for their great longevity.

Source: Burkina Information Agency